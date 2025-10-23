SMEs face challenges supporting employee health: Aviva

Provider, Aviva, has found small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face “significant barriers” to provide workplace health and rehabilitation services to employees.
The insurer surveyed 1,235 UK employees and compared access to health benefits and vocational rehabilitation between SMEs and larger employers. The biggest gap between SME employees and those of larger employers was structed return-to-work programmes, 16% of those at SMEs had access to the benefit compared to 31% of those are larger employers. Other differences in access to services between SME employees and those at a larger employer included: flexible working (27% vs 41%); mental health support services (27% vs 39%); occupational health support (16% vs 29%); and return to work inter...
