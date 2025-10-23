Consultations launched for Make Work Pay measures

Protections for new mothers, bereavement leave and more

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Department for Business and Trade has today (23 October) launched numerous consultations as part of its strategy to expand protections for workers in its Make Work Pay strategy.

Consultations launched today include reforms on bereavement leave including pregnancy loss; dismissal protection for pregnant women and new mothers at work; and the right of access to a union. In a statement, the department said that 54,000 mothers a year may be dismissed, made redundant or treated in a way they feel they must leave. Peter Kyle, secretary of state for business and trade, said: "What we're launching today are vital steps to ensure everyone gets that dignity at work and feels the benefits of economic growth, delivering on our Plan for Change. "We're committed to work...

