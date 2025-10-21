IHT tax haul up to £4.4bn FY25/26

The Treasury is on track for another record-breaking year of revenues from inheritance tax (IHT) as receipts for April to September hit £4.4bn, £100m higher than the same period last year.
The increase represents an increase of 2.3 per cent, according to analysis from Evelyn Partners. Evelyn Partners head of estate planning Ian Dyall said with the nil-rate band frozen at £325,000 since 2009 and the residence nil-rate band static at £175,000, "fiscal drag is quietly pulling thousands more families into the IHT net as asset values increase year-by-year". Dyall said the crackdown on agricultural and business relief (APR/BPR) alongside making unused pensions liable for IHT from 202y would "compound the effect". The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts recei...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.