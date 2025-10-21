IHT tax haul up to £4.4bn FY25/26

IHT revenue on track for ‘another record-breaking year’

Jenna Brown
clock • 3 min read

The Treasury is on track for another record-breaking year of revenues from inheritance tax (IHT) as receipts for April to September hit £4.4bn, £100m higher than the same period last year.

The increase represents an increase of 2.3 per cent, according to analysis from Evelyn Partners. Evelyn Partners head of estate planning Ian Dyall said with the nil-rate band frozen at £325,000 since 2009 and the residence nil-rate band static at £175,000, "fiscal drag is quietly pulling thousands more families into the IHT net as asset values increase year-by-year".   Dyall said the crackdown on agricultural and business relief (APR/BPR) alongside making unused pensions liable for IHT from 202y would "compound the effect". The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts recei...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Former Aviva boss David Barral dies in car crash

PFS membership falls amid pre-tax loss in 2024

More on Regulation

IPT at record £4.54bn in H1 FY25/26
Regulation

IPT at record £4.54bn in H1 FY25/26

Up £39m year on year

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 October 2025 • 2 min read
IHT tax haul up to £4.4bn FY25/26
Regulation

IHT tax haul up to £4.4bn FY25/26

IHT revenue on track for ‘another record-breaking year’

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 21 October 2025 • 3 min read
The COVER Review: Consumer Duty changes, a new protection club and healthcare updates
Regulation

The COVER Review: Consumer Duty changes, a new protection club and healthcare updates

Week commencing 29 September 2025

COVER
clock 03 October 2025 • 1 min read