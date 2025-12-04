Wes Streeting launches review into mental health and ADHD 'overdiagnosis'

Health secretary, Wes Streeting, has launched a review into the diagnosis of mental health conditions, amid a government crackdown on welfare spending.
The review, which was reported by The Times, follows Streeting's concerns around a rise in diagnoses of mental illness, autism and ADHD. These are the top reasons for a sickness benefit claim and the review will investigate whether "normal feelings" and stresses are being "overpathologised". As part of the review, a panel of experts will look at how social media, smartphones and the cost of living have contributed to a rise in mental distress and growing waiting lists for the NHS. Recommendations will be made in the review on overhauling the NHS mental health system, it aims to sup...
