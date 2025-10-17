Former Aviva boss David Barral dies in car crash

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the fatal collision and Barral's family has paid tribute to the 63-year-old. Police said Barral was driving a grey Aston Martin DBX SUV which was in collision with a tree on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham at 2.05pm on Tuesday (14 October, 2025). His family said in a statement: "We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man. Rest in peace David we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you." Barral was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, police said. ...