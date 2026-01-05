Paula Steele steps back at John Lamb Hill Oldridge after four decades

Paula Steele, director, John Lamb Hill Oldridge (JLHO), has stepped back from her long-standing position at the protection specialist to take up a consultancy role at the firm.
Steele, one of JLHO's owners, has been with the business for more than four decades. The firm itself marked its 65th anniversary last year. The firm said Steele had played a significant role in shaping JLHO's culture, client-first ethos and long-term success. Steele's career in financial services spans more than four decades, beginning in 1984 with a management buyout of a business owned by John Lamb, which gave the firm its name, the firm explained. It added that over the years, she had "led the business through multiple phases, including wealth management, protection brokerage, t...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.