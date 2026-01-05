Paula Steele steps back at John Lamb Hill Oldridge after four decades

Steele, one of JLHO's owners, has been with the business for more than four decades. The firm itself marked its 65th anniversary last year. The firm said Steele had played a significant role in shaping JLHO's culture, client-first ethos and long-term success. Steele's career in financial services spans more than four decades, beginning in 1984 with a management buyout of a business owned by John Lamb, which gave the firm its name, the firm explained. It added that over the years, she had "led the business through multiple phases, including wealth management, protection brokerage, t...