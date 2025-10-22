Advisers see rise in client anxiety ahead of Autumn Budget

The provider said a further 16% of advisers noted they felt the seemingly constant rumour mill was both unhelpful and potentially damaging, with some stating some clients had taken actions which could materially affect their long-term plans. The statistics form part of Royal London's annual Meaning of Value research, carried out in collaboration with the Lang Cat. The adviser research was conducted with the Lang Cat's 1,300-strong adviser research panel during September and October 2025. ‘Spooked into taking irreversible action' The research found that overall, many advisers were pr...