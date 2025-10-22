Advisers see rise in client anxiety ahead of Autumn Budget

Royal London research findings

Jenna Brown
clock • 3 min read

Speculation about potential tax changes in the upcoming Budget is creating “unnecessary panic”, with 81% of advisers reporting increased client contact ahead of the 26 November speech, according to research from Royal London.

The provider said a further 16% of advisers noted they felt the seemingly constant rumour mill was both unhelpful and potentially damaging, with some stating some clients had taken actions which could materially affect their long-term plans. The statistics form part of Royal London's annual Meaning of Value research, carried out in collaboration with the Lang Cat. The adviser research was conducted with the Lang Cat's 1,300-strong adviser research panel during September and October 2025. ‘Spooked into taking irreversible action' The research found that overall, many advisers were pr...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

IHT tax haul up to £4.4bn FY25/26

Former Aviva boss David Barral dies in car crash

More on Adviser / Broking

Advisers see rise in client anxiety ahead of Autumn Budget
Adviser / Broking

Advisers see rise in client anxiety ahead of Autumn Budget

Royal London research findings

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 22 October 2025 • 3 min read
Six ways to make income protection the no-brainer
Adviser / Broking

Six ways to make income protection the no-brainer

"Your tone should reflect leadership, not persuasion"

Ash Borland
clock 22 October 2025 • 4 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Open for nominations
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Open for nominations

Deadline 14 November

COVER
clock 16 October 2025 • 1 min read