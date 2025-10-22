Ash Borland, mortgage business coach, Mortgage Business Mastery, writes that most clients don’t say no to income protection because they don’t need it but because advisers didn’t make it feel essential, sharing tips on tackling this.
After coaching hundreds of mortgage and protection advisers, I've seen one pattern repeat itself: brokers know the product but not how to position it. Income protection (IP) is one of the most valuable policies a client can ever own, yet too often, it's presented like an optional extra, not the foundation of their financial security. The difference between a "maybe" and a "yes" rarely comes down to price. It comes down to how you frame it. Here are six ways to make IP the obvious choice. 1. Lead with loss, not logic Facts rarely change behaviour. Emotions do. When you start a con...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.