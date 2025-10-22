After coaching hundreds of mortgage and protection advisers, I've seen one pattern repeat itself: brokers know the product but not how to position it. Income protection (IP) is one of the most valuable policies a client can ever own, yet too often, it's presented like an optional extra, not the foundation of their financial security. The difference between a "maybe" and a "yes" rarely comes down to price. It comes down to how you frame it. Here are six ways to make IP the obvious choice. 1. Lead with loss, not logic Facts rarely change behaviour. Emotions do. When you start a con...