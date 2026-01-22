IHT receipts rise £200m in first nine months of tax year

The continued rise in tax take from IHT was deemed "unsurprising" by experts who predicted a surge from April 2027 when unused pension funds fall into the scope of the tax. Andrew Zanelli, head of technical engagement, Aberdeen Adviser, said receipts had been trending upward for some time. He said: "We're hearing from advisers, now that we have government's draft legislation to bring pensions into the tax's scope from April 2027, that they are getting significant numbers of new client enquiries on IHT planning." He added: "For so many clients that have not had to really consider IH...