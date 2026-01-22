IHT receipts rise £200m in first nine months of tax year

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts for April 2025 to December 2025 reached £6.6 billion, a rise of £200 million compared to the same period last year, latest HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show.
The continued rise in tax take from IHT was deemed "unsurprising" by experts who predicted a surge from April 2027 when unused pension funds fall into the scope of the tax. Andrew Zanelli, head of technical engagement, Aberdeen Adviser, said receipts had been trending upward for some time. He said: "We're hearing from advisers, now that we have government's draft legislation to bring pensions into the tax's scope from April 2027, that they are getting significant numbers of new client enquiries on IHT planning." He added: "For so many clients that have not had to really consider IH...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.