Employers overestimate impact of employee benefits: GRiD

Employees struggling to see the value

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Research by industry body, GRiD, shows that employers are overestimating the appreciation of workplace benefits from employees.

The research, which surveyed 500 HR decision makers and 1,250 employed adults, showed that 52% of employees appreciate their employee benefits, with 92% of employers believing staff either ‘very much' or ‘somewhat' appreciate benefits provided. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "There is a disconnect between how staff feel about their employee benefits and whether employers have an accurate understanding of employee appreciation in this area. "Employers need to get better tuned in, as it is only with appreciation that staff will truly value what they are offered." This 40...

