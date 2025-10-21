IPT at record £4.54bn in H1 FY25/26

The figure represents a £39 million rise from the same point last year. In FY24/25, the half-year mark stood at £4.5bn, a record-setting haul and a 13% rise year on year. In the financial year which saw a record H1, FY24/25, the end-of-year haul totalled to £8.88bn in receipts. Q1 figures this year indicated a 2.6% rise year on year in the haul, up to £2.17bn in the quarter. IPT rates currently stand at 12% for many health insurance products, including cash plans and private medical insurance (PMI). According to consultancy, Broadstone, IPT added £98m to the costs of policyholders in ...