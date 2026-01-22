L&G sees growth in online group protection applications

Online renewals up 144% year-on-year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Legal and General (L&G) has recorded 16% growth in overall application volumes on its digital quote, apply and renewal platform, ONIX, in 2025.

The platform offers self-service for all group life and income protection policies covering from three individuals with no maximum, including a three-year unit rate guarantee. Online renewals increased by 144% year-on-year in 2025, with a 2% rise in submitted new business quote volumes. In terms of new business annual premium equivalent (APE), there were increases across both life assurance (5%) and group income protection (8%). L&G also saw growth among small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on ONIX, with four in five new policies written in 2025 covering fewer than 250 individu...

