L&G sees growth in online group protection applications

Provider, Legal and General (L&G) has recorded 16% growth in overall application volumes on its digital quote, apply and renewal platform, ONIX, in 2025.
The platform offers self-service for all group life and income protection policies covering from three individuals with no maximum, including a three-year unit rate guarantee. Online renewals increased by 144% year-on-year in 2025, with a 2% rise in submitted new business quote volumes. In terms of new business annual premium equivalent (APE), there were increases across both life assurance (5%) and group income protection (8%). L&G also saw growth among small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on ONIX, with four in five new policies written in 2025 covering fewer than 250 individu...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.