Digital bank, Monzo, has announced its intention to acquire mortgage and protection broker, Habito.
The deal, expected to complete in Spring 2026, is subject to regulatory approval. Monzo said it already helps 450,000 people track their mortgage via its Homeownership feature, with the acquisition signalling its expansion into the UK mortgage market. The acquisition will see the digital bank aim to offer an "end-to-end" mortgage broking experience using the Monzo app. Kunal Malani, chief banking officer, Monzo, said: "Monzo has transformed money management for millions and millions of customers – yet we know that mortgages still remain a complex, cumbersome pain point, and one we ...
