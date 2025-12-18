2025 in review: Insurers report on progress

2025 has been dominated by regulation, changing customer demands and a renewed focus on the group market, specifically employee health, according to insurance leaders. Regulation The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched its Pure Protection Market late last year, focusing on five policy-types, with commission, customer value and rebroking at the forefront of the regulator's concerns. According to Jamie Page, head of protection distribution, The Exeter, the study has "shaped much of the conversation this year," with value being central to many conversations regarding products an...