2025 in review: Insurers report on progress

Products, regulation and employee health

Cameron Roberts
clock • 6 min read

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, talks to protection and health insurance experts regarding how 2025 changed the market and what we might expect from providers in 2026.

2025 has been dominated by regulation, changing customer demands and a renewed focus on the group market, specifically employee health, according to insurance leaders. Regulation The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched its Pure Protection Market late last year, focusing on five policy-types, with commission, customer value and rebroking at the forefront of the regulator's concerns. According to Jamie Page, head of protection distribution, The Exeter, the study has "shaped much of the conversation this year," with value being central to many conversations regarding products an...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Bupa to launch Cancer Specialist Centres

Mutual landscape report: growing the market

More on Insurer

39% of adults living with ongoing medical conditions: The Exeter
Insurer

39% of adults living with ongoing medical conditions: The Exeter

Self-employed among the most impacted

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 December 2025 • 1 min read
Rose St Louis to depart Scottish Widows
Insurer

Rose St Louis to depart Scottish Widows

Kate Lyons to take over

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 December 2025 • 2 min read
HSBC Life acquisition approved for Chesnara
Insurer

HSBC Life acquisition approved for Chesnara

Completion expected by end of January

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 December 2025 • 2 min read