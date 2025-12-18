FCA responds to Which? super complaint

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its response to a Which? super complaint focused on improving standards in home and travel insurance.
The complaint, submitted in September 2025, highlighted poor consumer outcomes in the markets and prompted the regulator to expand its work in improving customer understanding and claims experience. The regulator pledged to review firms' customer service and delivery to improve claims handling as well as oversee third party-handling of claims. It also said it would aim to improve consumer understanding of what their insurance policy covers, in response to consumer sentiment showing three in 10 of those insured think there is not enough information to judge the quality of different pol...
