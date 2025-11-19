L&G adds two hires to leadership

Legal and General (L&G) has made two appointments to its leadership team to support its growth strategy, with both hires to join the business at the end of January 2026.
The appointments will see Emma Holden join as chief people officer to lead on people strategy and ensure the company has the "right capabilities and culture" to support its growth, according to L&G. Holden will report to L&G's CEO António Simões and will be a member of L&G's group management committee, subject to regulatory approval. Currently, Holden is chief people officer at Man Group and has nearly two decades of experience in senior people leadership, including 17 years at Schroders in positions across HR, communications and investor relations. Elsewhere, L&G has appointed And...
