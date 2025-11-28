Fairer Finance adds former FCA chair to consumer board

Consumer group and ratings provider, Fairer Finance, has added Charles Randell CBE to its independent Consumer Advisory Board, supporting its external challenge and oversight of the consumer group.
Randell has experience across financial regulation, public policy and corporate finance law, currently serving as commissioner at the Financial Inclusion Committee. He was previously the chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Payment Systems Regulator from 2018-2022, he has also served as a member of the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority. Prior to this, Randell was a partner at law firm Slaughter and May for 24 years where he specialised in corporate finance law. James Daley, managing director, Fairer Finance, said: "Charles brings a rare combinatio...
