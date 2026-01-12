One in five men unaware of employer health support: Bupa

Research by Bupa has found that 20% of men are unsure whether their employer has any support in place for those with serious health conditions, increasing to 28% among Gen X employees (those aged 45-60).
The provider surveyed 3,000 men aged 16 and above in the UK, finding that most prioritised practical measures that build trust, including flexible hours for tests or treatment (28%); paid time off for medical appointments (27%); and clear confidentiality assurances (20%) when disclosing a health issue. According to the research, men have been putting their health at risk amid fears a diagnosis could harm their job security, career prospects or reputation at work. While 56% would feel comfortable telling their manager about cancer-related tests or a diagnosis, many worried what an illn...
