16% of patients on NHS waiting list more than 12 months

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released data on the experiences of NHS healthcare services in England, finding that many patients continue to struggle with access to NHS hospital treatment and GP support.
The ONS has found that from November 2025 to December 2025, 16% of patients on a hospital waiting list had been waiting for more than 12 months. Around 46% of those on a waiting list rated the overall experience of waiting for their hospital appointment as "poor". A further 30% of those awaiting treatment said that the administration of their care was poor. When it came to GP surgeries, around 24% of people who tried to contact their surgery were unable to do so on the same day. Of the 36% of those who requested and were offered a GP appointment but declined, they said they did so ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.