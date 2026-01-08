16% of patients on NHS waiting list more than 12 months

The ONS has found that from November 2025 to December 2025, 16% of patients on a hospital waiting list had been waiting for more than 12 months. Around 46% of those on a waiting list rated the overall experience of waiting for their hospital appointment as "poor". A further 30% of those awaiting treatment said that the administration of their care was poor. When it came to GP surgeries, around 24% of people who tried to contact their surgery were unable to do so on the same day. Of the 36% of those who requested and were offered a GP appointment but declined, they said they did so ...