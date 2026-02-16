Nearly half (49%) of adults buying a property alone have done so without income protection in place, according to research from Zurich Retail Protection.
This comes despite 68% of solo homeowners being offered financial advice on protecting their income during the home buying process. The provider surveyed 220 UK adults who are responsible for paying their mortgage on their own, finding a "growing protection gap" among solo homeowners. The primary factors cited as reasons for not having protection included affordability (29%) and the belief that they are not at risk (25%), while a further 6% believed these products are only required by ‘older people'. Zurich said that solo homeownership is increasingly driven by urgency and independ...
