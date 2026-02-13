This week's COVER Review dives into the NHS waiting list, provider news, AI and more.
COVER deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 9 February 2026. The top stories this week are: NHS waiting list drops to 7.29m FCA Market Study: PDG 'expected different conclusion' on loaded premiums Dentists' Provident paid out £4.5m in 2025 Allianz launches ASU product Reassured partners with FOIL AI on non-disclosure
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.