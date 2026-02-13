COVER deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 9 February 2026. The top stories this week are: NHS waiting list drops to 7.29m FCA Market Study: PDG 'expected different conclusion' on loaded premiums Dentists' Provident paid out £4.5m in 2025 Allianz launches ASU product Reassured partners with FOIL AI on non-disclosure