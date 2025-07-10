NHS waiting list down but doctor strike to derail progress

The NHS has released its waiting list statistics for May 2025, it reported a drop down to 7.36 million patients on the list.
The figures represent 30,000 fewer patients on the list, down from 7.39m patients in April 2025. It is also the lowest number of patients on the list since April 2023. Of those on the list, 4.84m were seen within the Government's target of 18-weeks, up from 4.41m in April 2025. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "While many factors have contributed to rising NHS waiting lists in recent years - including the impact of the pandemic - strike action compounded these pressures by disrupting appointments and reducing the number of doctors available to treat patient...
