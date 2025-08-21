Private healthcare up 4% in H1 2025: Healthcode

Technology provider, Healthcode, has released invoice data indicating that insurer-funded healthcare has seen a 4% year-on-year increase in total volume in H1 2025.
The provider stated that H1 had seen 5.9 million private invoices processed in H1 2025. It's data also showed that private invoices accounted for £1.3 billion in revenue across Q2 2025. This increase is despite a slower Spring, Q2 saw 2.94m processed invoices, up 1.4% year-on-year, but representing a 0.7% decrease from Q1. Invoices are made up of all UK private hospitals and 70% of UK practitioners, which utilise Healthcode's clearing service to provide invoice data. Private hospital invoice levels remained steady year-on-year, with the increase being down to a 2% increase year-on-...
