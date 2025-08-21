Private healthcare up 4% in H1 2025: Healthcode

The provider stated that H1 had seen 5.9 million private invoices processed in H1 2025. It's data also showed that private invoices accounted for £1.3 billion in revenue across Q2 2025. This increase is despite a slower Spring, Q2 saw 2.94m processed invoices, up 1.4% year-on-year, but representing a 0.7% decrease from Q1. Invoices are made up of all UK private hospitals and 70% of UK practitioners, which utilise Healthcode's clearing service to provide invoice data. Private hospital invoice levels remained steady year-on-year, with the increase being down to a 2% increase year-on-...