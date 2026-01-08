New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re

Reinsurer, Pacific Life Re, has appointed Jia Yi Tan as its new global chief underwriting and claims officer.
Tan will be based in the Singapore office and takes over from Andrew Doran who moved to UnderwriteMe as its new CEO in 2025. She joins from iptiQ by Swiss Re, where she has spent the last five years, serving on its board of directors for Americas and EMEA and holding the role of chief underwriting officer. Andrew Gill, EVP of global protection, Pacific Life Re, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jia to our global protection executive team. "In a rapidly changing environment, Jia's skillset is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities this affords, enabling us to furthe...
