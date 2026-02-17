National Friendly gross APE up 40% in 2025

Income protection APE up 340%

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, National Friendly, has reported that its gross annual premium equivalent (APE) written in 2025 increased by 40% year-on-year.

Specifically, National Friendly recorded £14 million of regular premium business written and £31m of single premium business. Its income protection offering saw a 340% year-on-year increase to £7.5m of annual premium last year, of which the provider said its Friendly Shield product was a "strong contribution". Last year, the provider recorded a 30% increase in active advisers engaging with its proposition, alongside annualised growth and engagement in the networks market segment. National Friendly said this was due the strengthening of its presence in the intermediary market during...

