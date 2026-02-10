Income protection provider for the dental industry, Dentists’ Provident, paid out £4.5 million in claims to members in 2025.
Dentists' Provident paid 770 new claims, with 98.5% of new claims receiving a pay out. Overall, 12 claims were denied as the claimant did not meet the definition of incapacity (8), their condition was not covered by their plan (2) or other plan rules were not met (2). Top reasons for claiming in 2025 included musculoskeletal disorders (26%), accidents (13%) and cancers (11%). The total amount paid out in claims is down from £4.9m in 2024 and £5.2m in 2023. A spokesperson for Dentists' Provident told COVER that there is no one specific reason for the decline and that the 2025 claims...
