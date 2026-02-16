Financial advice used by 11% of over-45s planning care for elderly relative

Just Group research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

One in nine (11%) adults aged over‑45 were supported by a professional financial adviser when helping to organise later-life care for an elderly relative, Just Group has found.

The retirement specialist said this leaves many families to navigate complex financial decisions alone. Just Group surveyed 2,500 UK adults aged 45 and older in England and Northern Ireland, finding that 59% would be grateful for a referral to an adviser by their local council, with a further 13% saying they would contact their own adviser. Among those who had previously organised care for an elderly relative, 66% said they would be grateful for a referral and 15% said they would contact their own adviser. According to Just Group, the data shows "strong demand for professional supp...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

IPTF adds four members

Mental health tops employer concerns for 2026

More on Long Term Care

Sandwich generation carers losing over £6,000 per year
Long Term Care

Sandwich generation carers losing over £6,000 per year

Hidden costs adding up to more than £100 per month

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 January 2026 • 2 min read
500,000 mental health referrals in October 2025
Long Term Care

500,000 mental health referrals in October 2025

NHS mental health statistics

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 December 2025 • 2 min read
Insurance Day for Dementia sees £431k raised for charity
Long Term Care

Insurance Day for Dementia sees £431k raised for charity

Record total raised

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 December 2025 • 2 min read