Financial advice used by 11% of over-45s planning care for elderly relative

One in nine (11%) adults aged over‑45 were supported by a professional financial adviser when helping to organise later-life care for an elderly relative, Just Group has found.
The retirement specialist said this leaves many families to navigate complex financial decisions alone. Just Group surveyed 2,500 UK adults aged 45 and older in England and Northern Ireland, finding that 59% would be grateful for a referral to an adviser by their local council, with a further 13% saying they would contact their own adviser. Among those who had previously organised care for an elderly relative, 66% said they would be grateful for a referral and 15% said they would contact their own adviser. According to Just Group, the data shows "strong demand for professional supp...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.