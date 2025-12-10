Insurance Day for Dementia sees £431k raised for charity

More than 152 firms were represented against dementia - the UK's biggest killer – which is more than double those involved last year. The flagship day, now in its eighth year, took place on 27 November. It encouraged firms and colleagues across the insurance markets to donate, raise awareness and fundraise for Alzheimer's Society, as part of the industry-led campaign, Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD). As part of the total, Z Zurich Foundation matched contributions and fundraising efforts up to £100,000, alongside donating an additional £5 per person, up to £10,000, for those t...