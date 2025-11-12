COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025: Afternoon roundup

The afternoon was split into two streams for advisers to learn about product updates in the protection space, followed by two insightful sessions at the end of the day regarding taxation and the upcoming Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Pure Protection Market Study. Product updates The product updates stream kicked off with Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health; and Dr Anisha Patel, GP and cancer awareness advocate, discussing early cancer detection strategies in the workplace. The session highlighted how employers, insurers and brokers can collaborate for better workplace...