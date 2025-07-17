Long-term sick costs business £21,000 per employee

Research from provider, MetLife UK, has revealed that long-term sick leave costs UK employers an average of £20,735 per employee.
According to the provider, the figure accounts for a range of hidden and direct costs: including temporary staffing, training, administrative burdens and increased workloads. Short-term sickness also held a financial burden for employers, with the study showing the average cost of this sickness being £13,800 per employee. The average number of days taken off by employees due to sickness was 6.38 in the last 12 months, according to the 1,000 business owners and senior decision makers surveyed. Charlotte O'Brien, head of employee benefits, MetLife UK, said: "Early intervention plays ...
