Group life to be included in new captive insurance framework

Summer 2026 consultation

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The HM Treasury (HMT) has revealed that group life products and employee benefits will be included in a future consultation for the expansion of captive insurance.

Captive insurance is a method of self-insurance and risk management often utilised by large, multi-national companies. A captive insurer takes the role of insuring or reinsuring other companies within the same group. HMT's consultation response acknowledged that "certain life insurance products" may not carry the same "long-term liabilities (and associated risks) as other life insurance products". It continued by saying that the "regulators will consider an appropriate scope for those captives – including particular risks that should be included in a revised regulatory framework". ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Sesame Bankhall Group appoints lead for exit consulting

Reframe Cancer partners with Benenden Health

More on Term Assurance

Scottish Friendly launches full cash benefits life plan for Over 50s
Term Assurance

Scottish Friendly launches full cash benefits life plan for Over 50s

My Mutual Guaranteed Over 50s Plan

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
Term Assurance

Term life cover for armed forces deployed

Up to £150,000 available

Adam Saville
Adam Saville
clock 08 December 2020 • 2 min read
Term Assurance

Miles Bingham: Making a difference

Elder client customer care

Miles Bingham
clock 26 February 2020 • 5 min read