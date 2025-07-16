Group life to be included in new captive insurance framework

The HM Treasury (HMT) has revealed that group life products and employee benefits will be included in a future consultation for the expansion of captive insurance.
Captive insurance is a method of self-insurance and risk management often utilised by large, multi-national companies. A captive insurer takes the role of insuring or reinsuring other companies within the same group. HMT's consultation response acknowledged that "certain life insurance products" may not carry the same "long-term liabilities (and associated risks) as other life insurance products". It continued by saying that the "regulators will consider an appropriate scope for those captives – including particular risks that should be included in a revised regulatory framework". ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.