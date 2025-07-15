Reframe Cancer partners with Benenden Health

Specialist navigation service, Reframe Cancer, has partnered with Benenden Health to give the private healthcare company’s members access to cancer services.
This will see Benenden's 870,000 members gain access to clinical advice and navigation; advocacy services, practical support; and online resources provided by Reframe. The partnership provides support for the 87% of working adults not covered under a company PMI policy, according to Reframe. Research from the industry body for group risk, GRiD, showed that cancer was the leading cause for claim among group risk products in 2024, with 68% of group critical illness claims citing cancer as the top reason for claiming. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, said: "Cancer doesn't discrim...
