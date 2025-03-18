Employee wellbeing lacks state support: GRiD

The research, which quizzed 500 HR decision makers and 1,250 employed adults, showed that 63% of employers and 54% of employees think there is a lack of Government support for the health and wellbeing of workers in the UK. Employers asked said that staff are impacted by being unable to access health and wellbeing support across numerous areas, including: support for mental health (57%); preventative care (52%); financial (48%); and physical health (47%). Access to NHS services has been stretched since the pandemic. The latest figures show the health service's waiting list is at 7.43 m...