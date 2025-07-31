Aviva medical director to retire

Dr Doug Wright, medical director, health, Aviva, has announced he will retire in August this year.
Wright leaves the business after 27 years in order to pursue his hobbies, according to the provider. Matt McGill, managing director of health, Aviva, said: "Throughout his career at Aviva, Doug has made a lasting impact. "His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our internal clinical capabilities and shaping our message to the market—helping to position us for the growth we continue to build on today. His contributions have left a legacy we're proud to carry forward." To ensure a smooth transition, Wright has worked closely with Dr Suba M, who was promoted to medical a...
