Aviva medical director to retire

Dr Doug Wright leaves to pursue hobbies

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Dr Doug Wright, medical director, health, Aviva, has announced he will retire in August this year.

Wright leaves the business after 27 years in order to pursue his hobbies, according to the provider. Matt McGill, managing director of health, Aviva, said: "Throughout his career at Aviva, Doug has made a lasting impact. "His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our internal clinical capabilities and shaping our message to the market—helping to position us for the growth we continue to build on today. His contributions have left a legacy we're proud to carry forward." To ensure a smooth transition, Wright has worked closely with Dr Suba M, who was promoted to medical a...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Consumer Duty: 24 months later

Iress extends partnership with Acre

More on Insurer

Scottish Widows sees new protection business double
Individual Protection

Scottish Widows sees new protection business double

Protection take-up increased to 20.2%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 July 2025 • 2 min read
New chair for Cirencester Friendly
Insurer

New chair for Cirencester Friendly

Andy Lucas to take the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 July 2025 • 1 min read
Zurich launches Risk Reality calculator
Individual Protection

Zurich launches Risk Reality calculator

Bringing protection to life

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 July 2025 • 2 min read