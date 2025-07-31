Iress extends partnership with Acre

Technology firm, Iress, has announced that it is partnering with intermediary platform, Acre, to provide protection sourcing.
The partnership is the third in the history of the two firms, with Acre's mortgage sourcing proposition and integration with Lender Connect also representing collaborations between the two businesses. Warren O'Connell, head of business development, Iress, said: "With its [Acre's] clear aim of streamlining and automating tasks for brokers, while providing homebuyers with faster and better advice, we are naturally aligned." Acre announced earlier this year that it added a health fact find feature which enables advisers to record a client's health information around medical history, gene...
