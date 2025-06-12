Perci Health raises £3m to scale business

Virtual cancer clinic, Perci Health, has raised £3 million in funding after closing its most recent round.
The figure brings Perci Health's total amount raised to £7.7m and includes support from Macmillan Cancer Support, Guinness Ventures, Conduit Fund, Octopus Ventures and 35 UK oncologists and cancer surgeons. According to the provider, the funds will be allocated to expanding its AI-powered virtual cancer clinic, with the goal of covering more individuals and partnering with more providers. Kelly McCabe, co-founder and CEO, Perci Health, said: "Our mission to close the cancer care gap is powered by an outstanding team who are deeply committed to transforming the cancer care experience."...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.