New Insight Zone dashboard launched by CIExpert

The new dashboard aims to provide a centralised access hub to navigate the different insurers, with a range of new insight features. Also featured on the dashboard is a page for product updates, claims data, campaign information and a library of educational resources. The ‘Learning and Resources' area within the dashboard focuses on this educational support, aiming to enable advisers to stay informed on industry campaigns and access analysis, tools and CIExpert's Critical Thinking LIVE webinars. CIExpert said the dashboard is designed to meet the evolving needs of experienced advisers...