MorganAsh adds customer support tracking to MARS

The new functionality enables firms to be able to record how and when suggested next steps and support, such as treatments or pathways, are recommended to clients, alongside client reactions and whether they take up these recommendations. This includes being able to record if support is pending, partially completed or not implemented, as well as whether support is incorrect, not required or declined by customers. Firms will also be able to add notes for all progress and against all suggested next steps, and a record is available for audit purposes so firms can report on which support ...