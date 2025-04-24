MorganAsh adds customer support tracking to MARS

Support services provider, MorganAsh, has made upgrades and added new functionality to its customer vulnerability management platform, the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS).
The new functionality enables firms to be able to record how and when suggested next steps and support, such as treatments or pathways, are recommended to clients, alongside client reactions and whether they take up these recommendations. This includes being able to record if support is pending, partially completed or not implemented, as well as whether support is incorrect, not required or declined by customers. Firms will also be able to add notes for all progress and against all suggested next steps, and a record is available for audit purposes so firms can report on which support ...
