Denis Global joins amii

Insurance technology provider, Denis Global, has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as a new corporate member.
Denis Global specialises in third-party admin software and works with insurance companies, brokers, underwriters, employee benefits providers and HR departments. Scott Roberts, director, Denis UK, said: "Joining amii aligns with our commitment to supporting innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement across the health and protection insurance landscape. "We're looking forward to contributing to the conversation, learning from peers and supporting a community that's helping raise standards in this space." As part of its membership, Denis Global will gain participation at na...
