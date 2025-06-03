Guardian paid out £21.3m in 2024

Provider, Guardian, has releases its second claims report, revealing that it paid out £21.34m million across 238 life insurance, terminal illness and critical illness (CI) claims in 2024.
The pay out figure - relating to products which have been in the market for five years or more - represent a 40% increase compared to £15m which was paid out in 2023. Carlton Hood, CEO, Guardian, said: "I'm particularly impressed when Guardian has had the courage to think differently, and to challenge established practice in order to do things better. "As this report shows, it means customer outcomes are better when it matters most. I look forward to working with peers and colleagues across the industry, to continue to push the boundaries and innovate, for the benefit of all those who...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.