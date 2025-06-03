Guardian paid out £21.3m in 2024

40% year-on-year increase

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Provider, Guardian, has releases its second claims report, revealing that it paid out £21.34m million across 238 life insurance, terminal illness and critical illness (CI) claims in 2024.

The pay out figure - relating to products which have been in the market for five years or more - represent a 40% increase compared to £15m which was paid out in 2023. Carlton Hood, CEO, Guardian, said: "I'm particularly impressed when Guardian has had the courage to think differently, and to challenge established practice in order to do things better. "As this report shows, it means customer outcomes are better when it matters most. I look forward to working with peers and colleagues across the industry, to continue to push the boundaries and innovate, for the benefit of all those who...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

