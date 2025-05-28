Scottish Widows launches pre-application underwriting tool

Provider, Scottish Widows, has launched a pre-application underwriting decision tool for advisers, enabling the disclosure of multiple health conditions, lifestyle factors and family health conditions.
Underwriting decisions via the tool will be provided across all products, including life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection. The tool is now live on the Scottish Widows dashboard, with the provider calling this the "quickest and most accurate way" for independent financial advisers (IFAs) to get an indicative decision for clients. This tool "mirrors" the Scottish Widows quote and apply journey, aiming to ensure advisers receive an accurate indicative decision based on the provider's underwriting rules. Paul Jenkin, head of protection change, Scottish Widows, sa...
