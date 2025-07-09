ABI reports impact of Covid-19 Support Fund

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has released its From Crisis to Impact: What the Covid-19 Support Fund Delivered report, which highlights the impact of money raised by the insurance and long-term savings industry’s Covid-19 Support Fund.
The fund raised £104 million in 2020 to help charities and the people most effected by the pandemic. Of the amount raised £84m came from the industry and £20m was contributed by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport. According to the ABI it has supported 17 national charities over the last five years and 100 smaller charities. Yvonne Braun, executive lead, ABI, Covid-19 Support Fund said: "The pandemic galvanised the entire industry to work together to create the Covid-19 Support Fund. "This sector-wide response grew into one of the UK's largest private-sector pandemic relief ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.