ABI reports impact of Covid-19 Support Fund

The fund raised £104 million in 2020 to help charities and the people most effected by the pandemic. Of the amount raised £84m came from the industry and £20m was contributed by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport. According to the ABI it has supported 17 national charities over the last five years and 100 smaller charities. Yvonne Braun, executive lead, ABI, Covid-19 Support Fund said: "The pandemic galvanised the entire industry to work together to create the Covid-19 Support Fund. "This sector-wide response grew into one of the UK's largest private-sector pandemic relief ...