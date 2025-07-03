HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal

Chesnara, a life insurance and pensions consolidator, said the deal would add about £4 billion to its assets under management (AUM) and consisted of 454,000 policies. HSBC (Life) has eligible own funds of £314m. The deal is expected to result in incremental lifetime cash generation in excess of £800m from HSBC Life UK with cash generation of more than £140m during the first five years post-acquisition, the business said. The cash consideration of £260m has been funded through a combination of £55m of existing internal cash resources, £65m drawdown from the group's increased £150m rev...