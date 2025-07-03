HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal

Chesnara buys business

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Chesnara has bought specialist life protection and investment bond provider HSBC Life UK for £260 million.

Chesnara, a life insurance and pensions consolidator, said the deal would add about £4 billion to its assets under management (AUM) and consisted of 454,000 policies. HSBC (Life) has eligible own funds of £314m. The deal is expected to result in incremental lifetime cash generation in excess of £800m from HSBC Life UK with cash generation of more than £140m during the first five years post-acquisition, the business said. The cash consideration of £260m has been funded through a combination of £55m of existing internal cash resources, £65m drawdown from the group's increased £150m rev...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

New CEO for Canada Life UK

Lee Hartley to step down as Fairstone CEO

More on Insurer

Medicash sees 21% rise in premium income
Employee Benefits

Medicash sees 21% rise in premium income

Total number of policyholders up 9%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 July 2025 • 1 min read
HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal
Insurer

HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal

Chesnara buys business

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 03 July 2025 • 2 min read
New CEO for Canada Life UK
Insurer

New CEO for Canada Life UK

Emma Watkins joins from Scottish Widows

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 03 July 2025 • 1 min read