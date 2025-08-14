Aviva protection sales fall 16%

Insurer, Aviva, has reported a 16% downturn in protection sales in H1 this year compared to the same period last year.
Protection sales totalled £172 million for the business, compared to £205m in H1 2024. The insurer attributed this downturn to its acquisition of AIG last year leading to consolidation of products in late 2024. The insurer acquired AIG Life from Corebridge Financial in April 2024, in a deal worth £453m. Doug Brown, CEO of insurance, wealth and retirement, Aviva, said: "Protection sales were down due to the consolidation of propositions in the second half of 2024 following the acquisition from AIG, but we have seen an improved value of new business." Looking at new business, both in...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.