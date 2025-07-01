Lee Hartley to step down as Fairstone CEO

Replacement to be named in September

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

Lee Hartley, CEO and founder, Fairstone, is to step down from the leadership role at the national advice business to take on the role of deputy chair.

The business said a successor has been appointed but will not be revealed until September. Hartley, who has been at the helm of the firm for just under 18 years, will become deputy chair on 1 October, 2025. Hartley said: "I'm immensely proud to have built Fairstone from an initial concept through to our position today. "It's easy to talk about numbers, and obviously we're a business of real scale and significance, but it's the fact that we're doing things differently that really puts the shine on the story. "We have a unique model, we stay true to our values, and we firmly believe ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

L&G paid out £347m in group protection claims in 2024

Sarah Pritchard named FCA's deputy CEO

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Customer Care Conference 2025: Roundup
Adviser / Broking

COVER Customer Care Conference 2025: Roundup

Today (27 June, 2025), COVER hosted its Customer Care Conference, focussing on building consumer trust through care.

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 June 2025 • 4 min read
BIBA publishes guide for brokers to understand AI
Adviser / Broking

BIBA publishes guide for brokers to understand AI

Regulatory, legal and compliance considerations

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 June 2025 • 1 min read
GRiD adds IHC to membership
Adviser / Broking

GRiD adds IHC to membership

Independent advice to corporate clients

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 June 2025 • 1 min read