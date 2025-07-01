Lee Hartley to step down as Fairstone CEO

The business said a successor has been appointed but will not be revealed until September. Hartley, who has been at the helm of the firm for just under 18 years, will become deputy chair on 1 October, 2025. Hartley said: "I'm immensely proud to have built Fairstone from an initial concept through to our position today. "It's easy to talk about numbers, and obviously we're a business of real scale and significance, but it's the fact that we're doing things differently that really puts the shine on the story. "We have a unique model, we stay true to our values, and we firmly believe ...