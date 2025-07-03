New CEO for Canada Life UK

Watkins will take up the role, which is subject to regulatory approval, from 1 September. She spent the last decade at Scottish Widows, most recently as managing director for retirement and longstanding. She was also a member of the executive committee. Watkins oversaw the development of Scottish Widows £6bn bulk annuity business and the modernisation of its annuity operations. She previously worked at pension consultancy LCP and prior to that, MetLife Assurance and Ace European Group. Watkins succeeds Lindsey Rix-Broom, who has been promoted to CEO, Europe, Great-West Lifeco. T...