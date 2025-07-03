New CEO for Canada Life UK

Emma Watkins joins from Scottish Widows

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

Emma Watkins is to join Canada Life as UK CEO after a decade with rival provider Scottish Widows.

Watkins will take up the role, which is subject to regulatory approval, from 1 September. She spent the last decade at Scottish Widows, most recently as managing director for retirement and longstanding. She was also a member of the executive committee. Watkins oversaw the development of Scottish Widows £6bn bulk annuity business and the modernisation of its annuity operations. She previously worked at pension consultancy LCP and prior to that, MetLife Assurance and Ace European Group. Watkins succeeds Lindsey Rix-Broom, who has been promoted to CEO, Europe, Great-West Lifeco. T...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal

Lee Hartley to step down as Fairstone CEO

More on Insurer

Medicash sees 21% rise in premium income
Employee Benefits

Medicash sees 21% rise in premium income

Total number of policyholders up 9%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 July 2025 • 1 min read
HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal
Insurer

HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal

Chesnara buys business

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 03 July 2025 • 2 min read
New CEO for Canada Life UK
Insurer

New CEO for Canada Life UK

Emma Watkins joins from Scottish Widows

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 03 July 2025 • 1 min read