Many advisers see advising on or selling protection as an important part of financial planning, though navigating client objections can sometimes be challenging. It's a familiar scenario: clients are often engaged right up until the point where you raise the topic of protection. Suddenly, the guard goes up and you hear "it's too expensive", "I'll think about it" or, perhaps, "I'd rather put the money towards something else". There are plenty of good resources available in the market showing how to respond in these scenarios, from objection-handling scripts to tried-and-tested rebut...