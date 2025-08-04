The London-based mortgage brokerage, Heath Mortgage Solutions, comprises a small team providing specialist mortgage advice covering both residential homebuyers and buy to let investors. The firm has been launched by mortgage broker, Heather Greatorex, who started her career at LDN Finance in 2018. During her seven-year tenure, Greatorex progressed from an administrative role to an advisory position, after which she stepped into management to support the residential team. Heather Greatorex, founder, Heath Mortgage Solutions, said: "What makes this journey even more special is that I'm ...