MAB launches financial vulnerability tool

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has launched its Financial Vulnerability Assessment Tool across its broker network, aiming to identify and support vulnerable customers.
The tool, which will be used across the network from August 2025, allows clients to input additional information about their circumstances to identify vulnerabilities. The implementation follows a four-month trial, MAB said that the tool provides the right outcomes for customers and enables advisers to offer more tailored support. The tool has been developed in partnership with duty of care company, Comentis. Paul Gill, group chief risk officer, MAB, said: "This development is key to helping MAB ensure we continue to meet the Consumer Duty requirements. "It's also testament to h...
