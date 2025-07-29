New principal consultant for Towergate Employee Benefits

Employee benefits adviser, Towergate Employee Benefits, has appointed Roberto Russo as its principal consultant within its global benefits management team.
Russo previously held roles at Generali Employee Benefits and MAXIS Global Benefits Network, giving him nine years' experience in employee benefits. The new principal consultant will be responsible for "retaining and developing a portfolio of global clients" according to Towergate. He will report to Sarah Dennis, head of international at Towergate Employee Benefits. Dennis said: "We are very pleased to welcome Roberto to the specialist international team. We are now 10-strong and have plans for further growth." Russo said: "As a principal consultant, my priority is to support the e...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.